Tewksbury T-Mobile Raided, Removing $6,000 Worth of Product: Police

A pilfering T-Mobile patron decided that Apple's price tags are too hefty and used a five-finger discount to get four iPhones and four Apple Watches for free, authorities said.

Police received a call about a theft in progress at a Main Street T-Mobile around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, according the Tewksbury Police Department.

Store employees informed police that a black male, described as about six feet one inch tall, wearing a black puffy jacket, a black and green hat, red sweatpants, black sneakers, and a blue neck warmer over his face, entered the store, declined assistance from staff, and snatched the tech before running to the parking lot. The stolen products are valued at $5,929.

Police are currently investigating this incident as possibly connected to another burglary that occurred at a T-Mobile in a nearby community about an hour before the Main Street T-Mobile was raided.

Tewksbury Police ask that anyone with additional information about this incident to call 978-851-7373. Informants who wish to remain anonymous can call 978-851-0175 or email: tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

