Several Displaced From Medford Home After 2-Alarm Labor Day Fire

Several people were displaced by a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a multi-family home in Medford on Labor Day.

Crews responded to the fire at 129 Forest Street around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, Medford Deputy Fire Chief Scott Graham told Boston25. Upon arrival, firefighters found the back of the house to be fully engulfed in flames, the outlet reports.

The fire was quickly brought to two alarms and required mutual aid from Malden and Arlington, Medford volunteer firefighters said on Twitter.

Medford Police tweeted about the incident and were telling residents to avoid the area as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The heat from the fire was enough to melt the side of a neighboring house, WHDH reports. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.