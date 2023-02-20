Contact Us
Presidents' Day Shooting At Woburn Home Kills Man, Injures Another: Police

David Cifarelli
Woburn Police Department
Woburn Police Department Photo Credit: Woburn Police on Facebook

Authorities are investigating after one man was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting in Woburn on Presidents' Day. 

Officers responded for a reported disturbance at a home in Woburn around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, according to Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Initial investigation suggests the men knew each other and that this was not a random act of violence, Rufo added. The incident remains under investigation. 

