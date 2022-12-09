Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Melrose Man Accused Of Sending Child Porn Had 400 Images On Computer: Feds
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Airlifted After Struck By Car On Main Street In Tewksbury: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Tewksbury Police Department
Tewksbury Police Department Photo Credit: Tewksbury Police Department on Facebook

One person is hospitalized after they were hit by a car in Tewksbury, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash near 270 Main Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports. 

Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries after they were hit by a car while crossing the street. 

The pedestrian was airlifted to a Boston-area trauma center for treatment, Columbus said. The driver involved in the crashed stayed on scene and is cooperating in the investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.