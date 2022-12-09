Pedestrian Airlifted After Struck By Car On Main Street In Tewksbury: Police

One person is hospitalized after they were hit by a car in Tewksbury, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash near 270 Main Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.

Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries after they were hit by a car while crossing the street.

The pedestrian was airlifted to a Boston-area trauma center for treatment, Columbus said. The driver involved in the crashed stayed on scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.