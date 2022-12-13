Pedestrian, 58, Struck By Car On Main Street In Tewksbury Dies: DA's Office

Authorities have confirmed that a pedestrian who sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Tewksbury last week has died.

William Snelbaker, age 58, of Boston, was airlifted to a Boston-area trauma center after he was hit by a car on Main Street in Tewksbury on Friday, Dec. 9, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Snelbaker died a few days later, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reported on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Initial investigation suggests that a 31-year-old driver of a Lexus sedan hit Snelbaker while driving north on Main Street just after 5 p.m., the office reports.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, stayed on scene and was said to be cooperating in the investigation.

So far, no charges have filed and the investigation is ongoing.

