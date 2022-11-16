OSHA Investigating After Worker Falls 20 Feet At Wayland Construction Site

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating after a construction worker fell about 20 feet at a construction site in Wayland, authorities said.

Wayland Fire and Police responded to the incident at a construction site at 82 Plain Road around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, authorities said. Upon arrival, first responders found a 27-year-old male worker suffering from serious injuries.

He was flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, authorities said. Wayland Police are also involved in the investigation.

