Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
OSHA Investigating After Worker Falls 20 Feet At Wayland Construction Site

David Cifarelli
A MedFlight helicopter prepares to transport the worker to a Boston-area trauma center on Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Wayland Fire Department

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating after a construction worker fell about 20 feet at a construction site in Wayland, authorities said.

Wayland Fire and Police responded to the incident at a construction site at 82 Plain Road around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, authorities said. Upon arrival, first responders found a 27-year-old male worker suffering from serious injuries.

He was flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, authorities said. Wayland Police are also involved in the investigation.  

