One Airlifted, 3 More Hospitalized In Wakefield Single-Car Crash

Four people are in the hospital after a car drove into a tree in one town just north of Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to the single-crash in the area of 131 Vernon Street around 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, Wakefield Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found two people trapped inside the vehicle who were later extricated by Wakefield firefighter, police said.

One person was airlifted to a Boston hospital while the other three were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. No word yet on the severity of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.