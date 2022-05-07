Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Police & Fire

One Airlifted, 3 More Hospitalized In Wakefield Single-Car Crash

David Cifarelli
Wakefield Police Department
Four people are in the hospital after a car drove into a tree in one town just north of Boston, authorities said. 

Police responded to the single-crash in the area of 131 Vernon Street around 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, Wakefield Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found two people trapped inside the vehicle who were later extricated by Wakefield firefighter, police said. 

One person was airlifted to a Boston hospital while the other three were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. No word yet on the severity of their injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

