Person Raped At Knifepoint By Masked Man In Cambridge Bathroom: Police

The alleged attack happened just after 9:15 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at a commercial building, Cambridge police said in a Sunday news release. The victim said the attacker wore a mask and had a knife during the assault.

Detectives collected evidence from the crime scene.

They ask anyone with information about this attack to contact investigators at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

Anyone who sees something suspicious should call 911 immediately, Cambridge police said.

