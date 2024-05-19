Overcast 46°

SHARE

Person Raped At Knifepoint By Masked Man In Cambridge Bathroom: Police

Cambridge police are asking the public for help after a victim reported being sexually assaulted in a bathroom at knifepoint. 

Cambridge Police

Cambridge Police

 Photo Credit: Cambridge Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The alleged attack happened just after 9:15 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at a commercial building, Cambridge police said in a Sunday news release. The victim said the attacker wore a mask and had a knife during the assault. 

Detectives collected evidence from the crime scene. 

They ask anyone with information about this attack to contact investigators at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

Anyone who sees something suspicious should call 911 immediately, Cambridge police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE