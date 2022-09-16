Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police

Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter.

Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.

Police said Paliotto recently talked about going to New York City and could have made it out of Massachusetts. He is believed to be off his medication, police added.

Paliotto, age 38, is described as standing 6'1," weighing 210 pounds, with dark blue eyes and shorter brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey vest shirt and black pants with dress shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on Paliotto or his whereabouts is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

