$100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Framingham

They won the six-figure prize by correctly guessing all five numbers in the "Mass Cash" drawing on Friday, May 24. Those were 1, 7, 10, 28, 32.

It was the biggest lottery win on Friday. The winner's name was not released.

They bought the ticket at Moran's Market at 2 Fairbanks St. in Framingham. The store will get a $1,000 bonus for the sale.

There were 617 people who won $600 or more in the state lottery on Friday. Click here to see a list of the winners.

