Malden Purse Snatcher Caught Stabbing, Biting Good Samaritan: Report

A man who tried stealing a woman's purse was after stabbing and biting a Good Samaritan who tried stopping him in his tracks, multiple news outlets report.

Police responded for reports of a robbery in the area of Chestnut Street around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, WHDH reports citing Malden Police. The woman was apparently walking down Rockland Street when a man tried to snatch her purse, CBS Boston reports.

During a struggle with the suspected robber, two men being described as Good Samaritans tried helping the woman. It was during this struggle that the robber pulled out a buck knife and stabbed one of the men in the leg and then bit him, Boston25 reports.

The Samaritan was taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the woman was treated on scene for her injuries, the outlet reports. The purse was eventually recovered and the suspect was taken into custody.

He is now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault and battery, and is expected to be arraigned in Malden District court.

