Lowell Man Facing OUI Charge For Horrendous Head-On Wilmington Crash: Police

A man from Lowell is expected to be charged with OUI in connection with a Wilmington crash that seriously injured two people, authorities said.

Police responded to the two-car crash on Main Street in Wilmington, near the Woburn line, around 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, Wilmington Police said. Upon arrival, officers saw an apparent head-on collision between a 2019 GMC Yukon and a 2018 Audi A3.

The driver of a GMC, a 44-year-old Woburn woman, sustained serious injuries while the driver of the Audi, a 33-year-old Lowell man, sustained critical injuries, police said. Both were pulled from their vehicles and were taken to Lahey Clinic for treatment.

The Lowell man will be charged with the following:

Operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Speeding

Open container violation

Failure to use headlights.

He will be arraigned at Woburn District Court, police said. The crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.