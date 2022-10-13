Contact Us
Breaking News: Marblehead 'Monk,' Lawyer Scammed $3.6M In COVID Relief Money To Buy Luxury Items: Feds
Police & Fire

Lowell Man Facing OUI Charge For Horrendous Head-On Wilmington Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
One of the damaged cars from the head-on crash on Main Street
One of the damaged cars from the head-on crash on Main Street Photo Credit: Wilmington Fire Department on Twitter
Wilmington Fire responding to the crash on Main Street
Wilmington Fire responding to the crash on Main Street Photo Credit: Wilmington Fire Department on Twitter
Wilmington Fire responding to the crash on Main Street
Wilmington Fire responding to the crash on Main Street Photo Credit: Wilmington Fire Department on Twitter

A man from Lowell is expected to be charged with OUI in connection with a Wilmington crash that seriously injured two people, authorities said. 

Police responded to the two-car crash on Main Street in Wilmington, near the Woburn line, around 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, Wilmington Police said. Upon arrival, officers saw an apparent head-on collision between a 2019 GMC Yukon and a 2018 Audi A3.

The driver of a GMC, a 44-year-old Woburn woman, sustained serious injuries while the driver of the Audi, a 33-year-old Lowell man, sustained critical injuries, police said. Both were pulled from their vehicles and were taken to Lahey Clinic for treatment. 

The Lowell man will be charged with the following: 

  • Operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Speeding
  • Open container violation
  • Failure to use headlights. 
He will be arraigned at Woburn District Court, police said. The crash is under investigation. 

