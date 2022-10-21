Hoaxster With Foot Fetish Threatened To Hurt Tufts Students In Calls To Police: Feds

For hours, Tufts University police in Medford scrambled from building to building in search of a man who repeatedly called and taunted them by saying he was hiding beneath a bed in a dorm room with a Taser and pistols. And he planned to use them on the student who found his hiding spot.

None of it was true.

Sammy Sultan, 49, of Hayward, Calif., plans to plead guilty to one count of making threats in interstate commerce related to calls he made in May 2021, the US Attorney for Massachusetts announced this week. Police arrested him in March.

Investigators said Sultan made eight calls to Tuft University's Medford campus threatening violence and playing stun-gun and pistol-racking sound effects. Together, he spoke with TUPD officers for nearly an hour, forcing them to go room to room through numerous buildings to make sure no one was in harm.

He requested to speak with a female officer on at least one of the calls and went on bizarre tangents about his foot fetish, an FBI affidavit said.

He also engaged in an extensive discussion with one female officer with whom he spoke about the smell of slippers and shining her shoes, which is similar to other calls Sultan has made with which I am familiar.

This isn't the first time Sultan has wasted police officers' time, federal authorities said. He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to making hundreds of obscene and harassing phone calls to police in California. He spent two years in prison for this, officials said.

He faces up to five years in prison for the calls to Tufts University and a fine of up to $250,000.

