Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Dedham Teen Killed In Moped Crash: Memorial For Madison Park Student Nears Its Goal
Police & Fire

Hammer-Wielding Man Threatens To Kill Employees At Somerville Gas Station: Police

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Somerville Police
Somerville Police Photo Credit: Somerville Police Department on Facebook

Police arrested a man who who threatened employees both verbally and physically at a Somerville gas station last month.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a gas station on Alewife Brook Parkway just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, according to a Somerville Police crime log

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man walked into the store and was rude to employees. After he was told to leave, the man grabbed a hammer, chased the employees and threatened to kill them before leaving the store.

Officers arrested the man when he came back to the same area around 9 p.m. that night, police said. No other information was released.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.