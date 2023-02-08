Framingham Man 'Drippin' In Marijuana Arrested In Traffic Stop: Police

A man driving with a suspended license was discovered to have a large amount of concentrated THC and marijuana, including boxes of drugs decorated with characters from "The Simpsons" labeled as "Drippin Diamonds," according to officials.

A traffic stop on Route 90 in Framingham led a police officer to discover that the driver of a Honda Civic, Jonathan Senat, was driving with a suspended license, according to the Massachusetts State Police. 26-year-old Senat was removed from the car and an officer searched the vehicle so it could be towed away, finding a large amount of vacuum-sealed THC products in the process.

Police then searched the area for Senat, who had broken into and damaged a residential shed after leaving the traffic stop area.

Senat was arrested on the following charges:

Failure to stop for police

Trafficking in marijuana

Possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Malicious destruction of property

Breaking and entering

Recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, but adults are limited to up to 10 ounces of marijuana at their residence, and intention to distribute is punishable by incarceration, according to Massachusetts state laws.

Senat was arraigned at Framingham District Court.

