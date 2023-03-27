Firefighters Receive Minor Injuries In 2-Alarm Ayer Fire, Home Heavily Damaged

Contact Us
Firefighters arrived to see a column of heavy smoke emanating from the home at 20 Wright Road. Photo Credit: Ayer Fire Department
The home was heavily damaged in the blaze. Photo Credit: Ayer Fire Department

A police officer who was the first on the scene of a fire engulfing an Ayer home was greeted with a large column of smoke that was visible from a distance, officials say. 

A two and a half story home, located at 20 Wright Road, became heavily involved in a fire that broke out at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 27, according to the Ayer Fire Department. 

To quell the roaring blaze, firefighters used seven hand lines and two fire hydrants, but the home still sustained heavy damage. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries sustained while extinguishing the fire. 

The following communities provided mutual aid:

  • Devens 
  • Shirley
  • Littleton
  • Groton
  • Lunenburg
  • Leominster
  • Westford 

Firefighters from Harvard and Fitchburg covered the Ayer fire station. 

No other injuries were reported. The fire's cause has not yet been established. 

