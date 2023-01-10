Contact Us
Police & Fire

Duo Seriously Hurt After Shot While Sitting Inside Car In Cambridge: Police

Cambridge Police Department
Cambridge Police Department Photo Credit: Cambridge Police on Twitter

Two people are in the hospital after they were apparently shot while sitting inside a car in Cambridge this week, authorities said.

The incident happened in the area of Washington and Windsor Streets around 8:18 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, Cambridge Police report. Two victims were taken to local hospitals with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators also found damage to the car as well as multiple shell casings, police said. So far no arrested have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3370, via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411.

