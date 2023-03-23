Column Of Fire Engulfs Boat At Somerville Yacht Club

A boat at the Winter Hill Yacht Club on the Mystic river caught fire, bringing marine fire units from three nearby communities to help extinguish the flames.

The fire broke out at the yacht club marina, located on 500 Artisan Way in Assembly Row, in Somerville, in the evening of Wednesday, March 22, according to the Somerville Fire Department.

The fire fully involved the cabin cruiser style vessel.

"The fire was contained to the single vessel thanks to an aggressive attack from the dock using hand lines and by our marine unit partners from the water," the Somerville Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters from Boston, Cambridge, and Medford provided mutual aid to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

