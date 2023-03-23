Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Yankee Hat-Wearing Thief Robs South Shore Convenience Store At Gunpoint: Police
Police & Fire

Column Of Fire Engulfs Boat At Somerville Yacht Club

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters had to work aggressively to keep the fire from reaching other vessels. Firefighters had to work aggressively to keep the fire from reaching other vessels.
Firefighters had to work aggressively to keep the fire from reaching other vessels. Photo Credit: Somerville Fire Department
Marine units from multiple nearby communities were called to assist. Marine units from multiple nearby communities were called to assist.
Marine units from multiple nearby communities were called to assist. Photo Credit: Somerville Fire Department

A boat at the Winter Hill Yacht Club on the Mystic river caught fire, bringing marine fire units from three nearby communities to help extinguish the flames.

The fire broke out at the yacht club marina, located on 500 Artisan Way in Assembly Row, in Somerville, in the evening of Wednesday, March 22, according to the Somerville Fire Department. 

The fire fully involved the cabin cruiser style vessel.

"The fire was contained to the single vessel thanks to an aggressive attack from the dock using hand lines and by our marine unit partners from the water," the Somerville Fire Department said in a Facebook post. 

Firefighters from Boston, Cambridge, and Medford provided mutual aid to extinguish the flames. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.