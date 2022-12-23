Barely Legal Lowell Man Arrested For Wrong Way Driving, Drugs In NH: Police

A Lowell man who drove against traffic on the interstate got busted for more than just reckless driving, after cops discovered the man was intoxicated and was transporting drugs in his car, authorities said.

Nikhl Israni, 22, was driving southbound on I-293 North around 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 when cops were called to the scene, New Hampshire State Police announced.

Israni managed to make it from the I-293 Granite street exit in Manchester and onto the Everett Turnpike in Bedford until police were able to apprehend him around mile marker 19 – all while driving the wrong direction.

After pulling over the wrong-way driver, police determined that Israni was intoxicated and had drugs in his silver sedan. He was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession and transportation of drugs.

Police request that anyone with additional information contact Trooper Luan Sanches at (603) 223- 4381 or luan.g.sanches@dos.nh.gov

