75-Year-Old Man Attacked By Two Young Men In Cambridge: Police

Cambridge Police are investigating after a 75-year-old man said he was physically assaulted by two young men.

Police responded to Broadway for a report of a past aggravated assault and battery at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14.

Upon arrival, the man said he was attacked on Harvard Street earlier in the night, according to police.

The man declined medical treatment after he initially told his manager about the attack, police added.

No other information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

