70-Year-Old Man Charged With Stabbing Incident At Tewksbury Home: Police

David Cifarelli
A 70-year-old man is being held without bail after he was charged in connection with a stabbing incident at a Tewksbury home, authorities said.

Ricky Stanichuk, of Tewksbury, was arrested following an incident at a home on Woodland Drive around 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports. 

Initial investigation suggests Stanichuk got into a fight with a man and a woman before stabbing at least one of them, Columbus said. 

The 47-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, suffering from several stab wounds to his neck and arms. Meanwhile, the 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene and refused medical treatment. 

Stanichuk was also taken to a local hospital for his injuries before being charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, Columbus said.  

