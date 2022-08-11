53-Year-Old Massachusetts Man Found Dead During New Hampshire Hunting Trip

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man was found dead while on a hunting trip in Northern New Hampshire, authorities said.

New Hampshire Fish & Game officers responded to a call about a hunter who was found dead at the end of Coon Brook Bog Road in Pittsburgh around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

Investigation determined the man was trying to go hunting with friends when he felt sick and stayed back. When his friends returned, they found him dead, NH Fish & Game said.

The man's death does not appear suspicious and authorities believe he died from a medical event. His identity has yet to be released.

