52-Year-Old Methuen Man Hit, Critically Injured Running Across I-495 In Tewksbury

A Massachusetts State Police officer Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

Responders rushed a 52-year-old Methuen man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while running across I-495 in Tewksbury Wednesday night, Massachusetts State Police said. 

A 21-yar-old Lawrence woman said she was driving his Toyota northbound on the interstate near the Route 133 ramp when the man ran out of the woods and into the roadway, authorities said. Responders also took the driver to the hospital for evaluation. 

Police are still investigating the crash and why the man ran onto the busy highway. 

