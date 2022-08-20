2 Shot Near Hoyt Field In Cambridge: Police

Cambridge Police are investigating after two men were shot near Hoyt Field late at night.

Police responded to several reports of gunshots in the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, police said.

One victim suffered from serious injuries. The victims, ages 18 and 19, were said to be in stable condition the next morning, according to police.

Authorities are now looking for a suspect described as a short male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and all black clothing. He was last seen running on Montague Street toward River Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips can be sent to 617-349-3370, the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.