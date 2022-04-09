Contact Us
2 Killed, 1 Injured In Motorcycle-Involved Crash In Bedford: Police

David Cifarelli
Two people are dead following a crash between a motorcycle and car in Bedford, authorities said. 

Police responded to the crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski said in a release. Responding officers found three people were injured as well as a damaged car and motorcycle. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Bryfonski said. Their passenger was taken to a local hospital where they later died. 

The other driver involved was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Bryfonski added. The crash remains under investigation. 

