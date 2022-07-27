Chelsea Man Who Drowned At Winchester Lake Remembered As Loving Father

A family from the North Shore is desperately trying to honor their late patriarch who unexpectedly died "after a fun day at the lake."

Jose Garcia, age 56, from Chelsea, drowned while swimming in the Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester on Sunday, July 24, Massachusetts State Police said.

Initial investigation suggested Garcia was swimming with his family when he became "distressed" in the water, police said. He was last seen by a person on the shore well past the designated swimming area. Garcia's family is now actively seeking donations to help cover the cost of his funeral.

"We are absolutely devastated by Papi suddenly passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the service," a GoFundMe organized in his honor reads. "Please consider donated if are able to do so. We are so grateful for every donation during this difficult time .

The family is looking to raise $8,500 and must come up with the money by Friday. People can donate by clicking here.

