The student, whose name has not been released, died in a crash in Middleton, Superintendent David DiBarri said Thursday, Dec. 7.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our students. We will have the necessary resources available for our community as they navigate this difficult time. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student. I encourage students and our own faculty and staff to use the resources available during this difficult time as emotions and grief come in all forms.”

Grief assistance and counseling services will be available to students and staff at Northeast Metro.

No further details about the crash were released.

