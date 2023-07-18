Newton Steps Up To Support Children Of Mother Killed By Husband

Nancy Hanson, age 54, died on Saturday, July 15, in her Brookline Street home in Newton after her husband, Richard Hanson, allegedly beat her to death with multiple items in their home, according to the Newton Police Department. Nancy had issued a restraining order against Richard Hanson days earlier, but police had not been able to serve it.

She leaves behind three sons who are being cared for by a family member.

In the wake of the tragedy, loved ones and neighbors have doled out tens of thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe to support Nancy's three children.

"As a compassionate community, we can rally around them during this painful time," the fundraiser campaign description read. "Today, we come together to support the surviving members of Nancy’s family, who are left grappling with the devastating loss of their loved one."

The GoFundMe raised over $30,000 in two days.

"The caregiver expresses gratitude for the outpouring of continued support during this devastating time of need," the fundraiser description said of the family member who stepped up to care for Nancy's children.

Community members shared words of support as well as outrage in the days after Nancy's death.

"Words cannot express the sorrow we feel," wrote one donor to the GoFundMe. "Anything we can do for Keith, Derek, and Tony, please let us know."

"The three children were there and witnessed this," wrote one commenter on a Newton Police Department Facebook post. "This is absolutely horrific!"

