Newton Duplex Fire Kills 1; 3 Others Escape Burning Home

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 1243 Walnut St. around 8:30 a.m. and saw flames pouring through the first-floor windows, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Firefighters pushed their way inside and found a man lying on the floor and pulled him out of the blaze, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release the man's name.

Another person inside the home escaped without serious injury. Occupants in the adjoining home of the duplex escaped on their own as well, fire investigators said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost a loved one today,” said Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and Fire Chief Gregory Gentile in a joint news release. “This is the third fatal fire in our community since December. We want to urge all our residents to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. And if you hear those alarms sound, please — get out, stay out, and close the doors on the way out.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious.

