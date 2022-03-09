Tutti Frutti Owner Charged With Secretly Recording Customers At NH Location

The owner of a frozen yoghurt chain with locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested for secretly recording people at one of his stores, authorities said.

Chanphanou Pou, franchise owner of Tutti Frutti, was arrested and charged with three counts of violation of privacy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Nashua Police said.

An investigation was launched after police found a hidden recording device in the bathroom of the Tutti Frutti in Nashua, NH on July 23. It was later determined that Chanphanou intentionally placed the device in the bathroom, police said.

Chanphanou was released on $500 cash bail and is set to be arraigned in Nashua District Court Oct. 3, police said.

As the investigation persists, police are asking anyone who may have been involved at any Tutti Frutti location to contact them at (603) 594-3500 or their Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

So far, no other cameras have been found at any Massachusetts locations, WCVB reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.