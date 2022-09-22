Former MassHealth Employee Sentenced For Racking Up $112K In Fake Services: AG

A 28-year-old man from Lowell was sentenced to two years in jail for cheating MassHealth out of more than $100,000 as an employee, Attorney General Maura Healy announced on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Investigators determined that Abdinafa Maow, who worked as a Personal Care Attendant for MassHealth, got paid for services that he never performed between 2015 and 2020, Healy said.

He along with his relative, Abdikadir Maow, were previously indicted on one count of false Medicaid claims and larceny over $1,200.

Overall, the duo received more than $112,000 for these false services, Healy said. Abdikadir received the same sentence in June, according to a former release from the AG's office.

Upon his release, Abdinafa will be placed one service year and three years of probation. He will also be forced to pay back the $112,000 and can no longer work as a MassHealth provider or provide health services to people with disabilities, Healy added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.