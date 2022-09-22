Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Massachusetts Veterinarian Paying $15,000 Settlement For Mishandling Drugs
News

Former MassHealth Employee Sentenced For Racking Up $112K In Fake Services: AG

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Abdinafa Maow submitted false timesheets while working as a Personal Care Attendant from 2015 to 2020
Abdinafa Maow submitted false timesheets while working as a Personal Care Attendant from 2015 to 2020 Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

A 28-year-old man from Lowell was sentenced to two years in jail for cheating MassHealth out of more than $100,000 as an employee, Attorney General Maura Healy announced on Thursday, Sept. 22. 

Investigators determined that Abdinafa Maow, who worked as a Personal Care Attendant for MassHealth, got paid for services that he never performed between 2015 and 2020, Healy said.

He along with his relative, Abdikadir Maow, were previously indicted on one count of false Medicaid claims and larceny over $1,200. 

Overall, the duo received more than $112,000 for these false services, Healy said. Abdikadir received the same sentence in June, according to a former release from the AG's office. 

Upon his release, Abdinafa will be placed one service year and three years of probation. He will also be forced to pay back the $112,000 and can no longer work as a MassHealth provider or provide health services to people with disabilities, Healy added.  

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.