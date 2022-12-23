Contact Us
Lowell Gives Christmas Back To Family Who Lost Everything In Cat-Related Fire

Morgan Gonzales
Desirea Jackman lost her home in the fire. Photo Credit: GoFundMe: Desirea and Nevias home

Even Christmas presents were not safe from a blaze that likely started when a Lowell family cat knocked over a Christmas tree, sending the tree into the fireplace and the home up in flames.

Desirea Jackman was at their home in Lowell with 3-year-old daughter Nevia when the fire broke out on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Jackman requested help from her community, creating a GoFundMe fundraiser to help recover from the damage. 

"Thankfully both of us are safe, unfortunately our little kitten passed and we lost everything," Jackman wrote in the GoFundMe. "Even her Christmas presents I just bought that were under the tree,"

The fundraiser's goal is set at $10,000 to help get the family back on their feet. 

"I’m here asking for help, appreciating anything you guys can help me with to get us started again and give Desirea and Nevia a good Christmas," the fundraiser said. 

People interested in donating can click here.

