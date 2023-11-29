Murder-Suicide: Man Shoots Ex, Himself In Marlborough Home, DA Says

The Middlesex District Attorney said the two had gotten into an argument Tuesday night at the man's home, where he threatened to harm her. Police did not release either of their names.

The 28-year-old woman returned to her Rice Street home Wednesday morning, and shortly after 10 a.m., the man forced his way inside through a window, the prosecutor said. He threatened her again before shooting her and then himself.

The woman's two roommates and one of their children called Marlborough police.

Police did not disclose any potential motives for the killing.

Marlborough police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

