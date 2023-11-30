Fair 42°

Woman Killed In Marlborough Murder-Suicide Moved To US To Chase The American Dream: Friends

Kethlen Paula Alves Tavares Trindade Rocha, a 28-year-old woman gunned down by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide in Marlborough, came to the United States to find a better life, her friends said in a fundraiser. 

<p>Kethlen Paula Alves Tavares Trindade Rocha was killed in a murder-suicide at her home in Marlborough on Wednesday, Nov. 29.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Kethlen was shot and killed Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, by her ex-boyfriend, Marlon Moreira Costa, 29, at her home on Rice Street, the Middlesex District Attorney said. 

The couple had been in an argument at his home the night before. The next morning, he followed her home, forced his way inside through a window, and fatally shot her before turning the gun on himself, the prosecutor said. 

Kethlen, a Brazillian native, moved to the United States two years ago to chase the American dream, a friend told Boston 25

Most of her family still lives in Governador Valadares, Brazil, and her ashes will be returned to the municipality after she is cremated, a GoFundMe created for the woman said. 

Kethlen Paula Alves Tavares Trindade Rocha 28 years old, born in Governador Valadares - MG, came to the United States with the American dream of helping her family in Brazil, but her dream was interrupted by a fatality. She was a victim of feminicide. I ask Our Dear Community to help us with the expense of her Cremation. Thank you very much

The campaign has raised more than $2,700 of its $6,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

Click here for more information on the fundraiser. 

