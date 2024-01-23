“The Holdovers” was nominated for Best Actor for Giamatti, Best Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Picture, according to IMDb.

The comedy-drama follows a longtime teacher, played by Giamatti, at a prep school in Mass.

“A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go and a grieving cook,” the film’s tagline reads.

Several schools in Mass were used for scenes in the fictional Barton Academy, including Groton School, Fairhaven High School, Deerfield Academy, St Mark’s School in Southborough, and Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill.

“The Holdovers” also filmed at Worcester Common and Boston Common as well as location in Somerville, Wakefield, and Waltham.

The film is now available to stream on Peacock.

