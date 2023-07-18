Lowell Food Truck Works Quickly To Open Brick-And-Mortar, Building On Popularity

Mira Vé, a Colombian street food eatery known for its vividly-decorated food truck, is preparing to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in fall 2023, according to an announcement on the eatery's Facebook page.

The new location will be located at 105 Mammoth Road in Lowell, the post said.

Mira Vé is known to keep its customers "coming back for more," according to a door dash review.

Its menu offers hearty street food dishes, like its popular Colombian burger, which comes loaded with toppings that include garlic mayo sauce, pineapple sauce, crushed chips, mozzarella cheese, and bacon bits.

Or try a similar version of the burger in hot dog form, which is one of three hot dog options that are served up with toppings heaped on a beef frank.

The menu is complete with a variety of sides, including quail eggs, chorizo, and churros.

The eatery's owners say they have been busy preparing for the new extension of their business.

"Thank you all for the support and we hope to open quickly," read the Facebook post announcing the Mammoth Road location. "Hope to see everyone there on opening day."

