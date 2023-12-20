Lennox Pierre-Louis, 22, pleaded guilty to the shootings that began in 2021 in Somerville and two others in Cambridge, the Middlesex District Attorney said. A judge sentenced him to two five to six-year terms to be served concurrently. A two-and-a-half-year prison sentence was added for the second Cambridge barrage.

Police arrested Pierre-Louis on June 18, 2022, after he fired several rounds at a man near Hurley and Charles streets in East Cambridge, the prosecutor said. He missed his target but hit at least four vehicles and a building.

Pierre-Louis jumped into his car to escape, but his driving was as bad as his aim, as he crashed not far from the scene and ran away, police said.

Investigators were able to link him to the shooting using surveillance video. Pierre-Louis was charged with armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, trafficking cocaine over 18 grams, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the prosecutor said.

During their investigation, officers tied Pierre-Louis to two other shootings, police said. The first happened on Dec. 27, 2021, on Marshall Street in Somerville near a playground.

The next was on March 11, 2022, on Windsor Street in Cambridge. A home and a nearby building were struck by bullets.

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan said more must be done to address the rise in random gun violence in the community.

Over the course of the past year we have seen an alarming increase in the frequency of random gun violence, especially among young people. These bullets are striking homes and vehicles indiscriminately. Clearly, it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed. Yet, we have not done enough to address the perpetrators’ complete lack of concern for the public safety and the ripple effect that these dangerous incidents have on the well-being of the entire community. We must attack this problem on all fronts. We have put tremendous resources into investigating these incidents and this case reflects that work. Beyond that, we are championing legislation to address this issue, engaging the community, and working on progressive prevention.

