Jewel Thieves Target Elderly In Merrimack Valley: Police

Officials warned residents in Lowell, Tyngsborough, Chelmsford, Dracut, Billerica, and Tewksbury that the couple travel together and call people over to their car “to speak to them in a friendly and engaging manner,” a post issued by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Police have not released the number of thefts.

“They are known to offer and place fake jewelry on victims,” the alert reads. “While placing the fake jewelry, they will attempt to steal the jewelry belonging to and worn by the victims, sometimes in a violent nature, and then drive away.”

Officials did not describe the man and woman but warned residents not to go up and speak with strangers, even if they appear friendly.

“If you are walking alone in these communities, especially if you are elderly, try to keep your jewelry hidden,” officials said. "If you are approached by someone suspicious or believe you see the suspects in the area, please call your local police department."

