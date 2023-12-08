'Instagrammable' Crumbl Cookies To Open In Hudson

Crumbl Cookies will open its new location at 3 Highland Commons Suite 300, in Hudson, on Friday, Dec. 15. Hudson Crumbl owners Dennis Sosa and Richard Howell, who have known each other for nine years, remembered how their families were obsessed with the cookies.

“We each have a house full of boys who all love cookies!” Sosa said in a statement. “Our families love the rotating menu and getting to try new flavors every week. We are looking forward to being the bright and delicious part of someone's day while creating more raving fans just like us.”

Crumbl exploded on social media, with influencers like Kelsie Flaim, @thehungryfoodie on TikTok, garnering thousands of likes and views while rating cookies on a scale of one to 10.

“They’re Instagrammable,” Flaim told ModernRetail in 2021. “That’s what Gen Z cares about.”

Sosa and Howell have opened four Crumbl Cookies stores, with the Hudson location making their fifth.

This is the fourth location to open in Middlesex County. There are also stores in Waltham, Medford, and Woburn, according to Crumbl’s website.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

The grand opening week menu will feature six of the 250-plus weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl's classic semi-sweet chocolate chunk.

Cookie enjoyers who have the Crumbl app can use a grand opening 30-day promo code, which is valid for one free cookie at the Hudson location starting Monday, Dec. 18.

