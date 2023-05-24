Fair 70°

ID Released For 22-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Waltham: DA

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old man who was shot to death overnight in Waltham this week as Shelson Jules, 22 of Waltham.

Waltham police blocked off a section of Lyman Street to investigate the shooting that occurred overnight. Photo Credit: Waltham Police
Morgan Gonzales
Jules was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22 on Lyman Street in Waltham, in the area of Faneuil Road, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O'Connell. 

Police responded to the area after reports were made of shots fired in the area. Jules was found on the sidewalk before being taken to Lahey Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Still, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3550 or Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600.

