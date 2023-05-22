Man Shot, Killed In Waltham, Investigation Shuts Down Street

A man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22 on Lyman Street in Waltham, in the area of Faneuil Road, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O'Connell.

Police responded to the area after reports were made of shots fired in the area.

The gunshot victim was found on the sidewalk. Life saving measures were performed, but the victim was transported to Lahey Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation into the shooting shut down Lyman Street from Summer Street to Main Street, Waltham police told Daily Voice.

The investigation is under investigation. Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3550 or Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600.

