Hull Cop On Leave After Video Circulates Of Attack on 72-Year-Old

Hull Police Sgt. Scott Saunders was placed on paid administrative leave following an incident in Pembroke on July 24, according to the Hull Police Department on Thursday. He was off duty when the alleged incident occurred.

A purported video of the alleged assault seems to show Saunders sitting on the 72-year-old man's chest on the side of the road and attacking his face. His daughter stands nearby and watches. It's unclear what sparked the altercation, but Saunders' daughter said the older man "started it" as her dad gets up to leave.

When the man says he wasn't the cause of the altercation, Saunders appears to shove him and says, "You talk to my daughter like that, I'll smack the (expletive) out of you."

The man has a visible cut beneath his right eye after he gets up, the video shows.

Videos online suggest that Pembroke police arrested Saunders after the fight.

The Hull Police Department "immediately" placed Saunders on leave pending the outcome of the case in Pembroke, according to a news release.

His license to carry was suspended, and his badge and service weapon were taken from him.

Saunders was hired by the department in 2004 and became a sergeant in 2009.

The Hull Police Department launched an internal investigation regarding the incident and Chief John Dunn notified the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

