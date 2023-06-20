'Her Heart Was Big': Everett Wife, Mother Of 5 Dies Unexpectedly At 53

Annarita Petrosillo-McNeeley, formerly of Somerville, suddenly passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 14. She was 53 years old.

Annarita "loved her big family dearly and adored her five children," according to her obituary.

"She loved to cook and sing and was great at both," the obituary continued. "Her heart was big and her generosity even bigger. She will be greatly missed."

In addition to her five children, Annarita is survived by her husband, grandson, sisters, nieces and nephews. Her sister Maria said the two were "inseparable" as kids in a Facebook post.

"I remember our last phone call and you said, 'Maria life is too short and I just want all of us sisters getting along and I wanna say I love you very much!'" the post reads. "I would not imagined that being the last phone call from you. I love you with all my heart."

Annarita's niece Felicia Bevans organized a GoFundMe campaign to "pay for the expenses to give her the proper funeral she deserves."

More information about Annarita's memorial services can be found here. Meanwhile, anyone interested in donating to help the family can click here.

