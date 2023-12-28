That hype buried DiVito Brothers Italian Pizzeria, Portnoy said in his latest One Bite Pizza Review, even though he gave the 446 Boston Road restaurant a good score.

"I already know it wasn't worth a trip coming back here," Portnoy said as he opened the pizza box. "It may be good. It may be hometown pride," but it wasn't worth the amount of messages he received from as far away as the other side of the country.

Things didn't improve after he took his first bite.

"What are we doing here in Billerica?" he asked. "You're making me drive 45 minutes for the most 7.3 pizza. It's good, but people are acting like this is top 10 in the country."

But the drive wasn't a waste, he said.

Portnoy posted a second review from his Billerica trip of a North Shore Beef sandwich from Liberty Bell. He stopped at the 420 Boston Rd restaurant after his DiVito Brothers review.

"North Shore Beefs are the best thing in the f****ng world," he said, with a mouthful of sandwich. "... (This) made the trip worth it."

He gave the beef a 9.5, one of his highest ratings ever. Even Liberty Bell's onion rings scored a 9.3.

The sandwich was so good that the man famous for his "one bite" reviews ate the entire thing standing over a trash can because he couldn't put it down.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.