Daring Ducklings Rescued From Storm Drain By Framingham Firefighters

Saving cats from trees is so 2022. 

Framingham firefighters had to help three wayward ducks reunite with their mother earlier this week.
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Firefighters and public service workers had to rescue three ducklings who went on a misadventure Tuesday, May 23, and were trapped away from their mother. 

Framingham firefighters were called about the stuck ducks and sprung into action. They teamed up with the city's Department of Public Works and Water & Wastewater Division to hatch a plan and retrieve the wayward ducklings. 

No ducks or firefighters were harmed in the rescue. 

