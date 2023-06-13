Close Call: Hudson Man Claims Winning Powerball Lotto Ticket From 2022 With Days To Spare

Danny Thomas, of Hudson, claimed a Powerball ticket purchased on June 22, 2022, just under the wire of its expiration date, on Tuesday, June 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Thomas and his wife heard about the unclaimed winning Powerball ticket on the radio. They searched and found the ticket Thomas bought in 2022 and realized it was a match.

The couple plans to use their last-minute windfall to buy a new car.

Two $100,000 Mass Cash grand prizes are nearing their own expiration dates.

One of these tickets was purchased on June 19, 2022, at Seven 86 Market on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury.

The other was purchased on July 10, 2022, at Stop & Shop located on Lincoln Street in Worcester.

Both Mass Cash and Powerball tickets expire one year after the date of the drawing.

