Derek Thistle, of Marlborough, was charged on Friday, May 3, with forcible rape of a child, aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and open and gross lewdness, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

A woman contacted police in July after she said she saw Thistle expose himself to her nephew while on a FaceTime call with the boy, authorities said. When she asked the child about the incident, he told her that Thistle had raped him a few months earlier during a visit to the man's home, the prosecutor added.

Police said Thistle was working as a school bus driver. They did not say for what school system.

A judge ordered Thistle held on a $10,000 bail, authorities said. He can have no unsupervised time with children and was told to avoid all contact with the alleged victim and witnesses in the case. He must also remain in the state and report to a probation officer weekly.

He returns to court on May 17.

