Cemetery Crook Caught Stealing From Dead In Wilmington, Police Ask For Help

Wilmington officers asked for the public's help to identify the man they say stole from the dead at Wildwood Cemetary in Wilmington, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

"We interrupt your scrolling to enlist your detective skills," read a playfully-written post by the Wilmington Police Department. "Our detectives recently placed a trail camera in Wildwood Cemetery to catch thieves stealing from gravesites. Lo and behold, we caught a thief in action!"

Investigators said they put a trail camera in the graveyard because they had reports of things going missing from gravesites. The unknown thief noticed the trail camera and decided to steal it as well, but not before getting captured on video.

Police ask anyone who can identify the man to call 978-658-5071 or email Detective Nally at pnally@wpd.org.

