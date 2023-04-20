Cardiac Arrest While Driving: Hudson Man Dies After Crashing Into Parked Car, Police Say

The driver, from Hudson, died after experiencing cardiac arrest while driving on Hawthorne Avenue in Cambridge shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, the Cambridge Police Department told Daily Voice.

The man, coming from Memorial Drive, began to drive in the wrong direction of Hawthorne Street. He then crashed into an unoccupied car parked near the intersection with Mt. Auburn Street.

After being transported to a local Cambridge hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

