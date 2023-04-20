Fair 47°

Cardiac Arrest While Driving: Hudson Man Dies After Crashing Into Parked Car, Police Say

A man in his 50s who drove on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a parked car was experiencing cardiac arrest, officials say. 

The driver went the wrong way on Hawthorne Avenue and crashed into a parked car.
Morgan Gonzales
The driver, from Hudson, died after experiencing cardiac arrest while driving on Hawthorne Avenue in Cambridge shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, the Cambridge Police Department told Daily Voice.

The man, coming from Memorial Drive, began to drive in the wrong direction of Hawthorne Street. He then crashed into an unoccupied car parked near the intersection with Mt. Auburn Street. 

After being transported to a local Cambridge hospital, the man was pronounced dead. 

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

