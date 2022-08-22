Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury

Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury.

Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.

"His longtime dream was to become a police officer which is why he joined the Army National Guard at 17 years old," his girlfriend Sofia said on the campaign page. "This fall, he was getting ready to start his senior year at Framingham State University where he majors in Criminology."

The incident has placed a large financial burden on Said's family, so the purpose of the GoFundMe is to give the family financial stability during this difficult time.

The campaign had raised more than $20,000 of its $25,000 goal as of Monday, Aug. 22. People looking to donate can do so by clicking here.

